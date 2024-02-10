To ensure a smooth experience, please check the compatibility list before testing.
I ask that you please refrain from reporting them directly to the browser or adblock solution provider.
Instead, I encourage you to report problems directly to the Toolz project issues
Cosmetic Filter
Why Cosmetic Filter test fails?
If a cosmetic filter test fails, it simply means that the specific website being tested (in this case d3ward.github.io) isn't included in any of adblock's rules or lists.
It's important to note that this does not mean that cosmetic filtering fails on all websites.
You can confirm this by visiting a popular, ad-rich site where you're unlikely to see any ad boxes.
The purpose of this test is to assess the functionality of the blocking feature, not to determine its scope or coverage. By adding the following rules to your adblock solution, you may be able to solve the problem:
Adding these rules could lead to a successful test result proving your adblock solution have that feature of blocking with cosmetic filters
d3ward.github.io##.adbox.banner_ads.adsbox
d3ward.github.io##.textads
Ad Scripts Loading
Why Ad Script Loading test fails??
Same as the cosmetic tests. If an ad script load test fails, it usually means that the specific website being tested isn't covered by any of adblock's rules or lists, especially for blocking ad-related scripts like my fake
ads.js
However, this error doesn't indicate a general failure of ad script blocking on all websites.
To check, you can visit a popular website known for its abundance of ads scripts.
Chances are that you won't encounter any blocked ad scripts. It's important to understand that this test is designed to evaluate the functionality of ad script blocking, not its scope or effectiveness. To potentially fix the problem, consider adding the following rules to your adblock solution:
Adding these rules could lead to a successful test result proving your adblock solution have that feature of blocking script loading
/pagead.js$domain=d3ward.github.io
/widget/ads.