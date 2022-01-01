How does it work?

Blocked If the connection to a host/script fails or a box is removed means the latter has been blocked by your ad-blocker

Not Blocked Connection to a host did not fail or box is not removed, means that your ad-blocker did not block it or doesn't work

After tests are completed , you get a liquid color ball with points.

Points are calculated based on your tests for each category and type

The color fits your points range

Here a preview of 3 scenarios :

Cmon , use an adblock or smth Ok, but you can do better Great, you're ready to surf

Cosmetic Filter : Check if you are hiding/removing the empy boxes of ads, cookie policy etc.

Script Loading : Check if you are blocking a possible ad script loading or trackers

Host : Check if you block domains that provide trackers, analytics or ads

I'm sure my ad-block solution is configured correctly, but the test does not work.

The tests consist of 3 types

It would appear that your current configuration is not compatible with the type of checks carried out by this tool.

However, please note that this does not mean that there is a lack of protection provided by the solution you have configured, such as an ad blocking extension, a VPN or a DNS.

The limitations of JavaScript or the absence of certain features may prevent the test from being able to accurately determine the number of connections that are blocked.

You will still receive an estimate of the percentage of connections that have been blocked/detected by this tool

Check Compatibility

How I can have 100%

A green score indicates a satisfactory level of protection.

There is no need to aim for a perfect score.

However, if you are interested in achieving full 100% protection, you can use my d3Host List, which covers most of the tests on the site (excluding cosmetic filters and script loading). This should help to improve your score.

d3Host List (TXT) d3Host List (ADBLOCK)

My ad-blocking solutions

I use DNSFilter as main DNS resolver

Plus these combo on each platform :

Windows : Brave + ublock-Origin

MacOS : Brave + ublock-Origin

Android : Kiwi Browser + ublock-Origin

iOS : Safari + Adguard Extension

OISD List (includes my list)

Peter Lowe’s Ad and tracking server list

uBlock filters

EasyList

Adguard Lists

Test tools for your adblock

Lists I have set on ad blocking solutions :

I created this project to quickly test my small list of most common hosts.

I wanted to build something with a great design and user experience that was pretty straightforward for any type of user.

There are other great tools that I use and would like to recommend